J-K LG calls for crackdown on encroachments along water bodies

Jammu, Sep 29 (PTI) Asserting that climate change is a reality that people should realise, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday called for a crackdown on encroachments along water bodies in the Union Territory and urged people and the administration to create a movement for it.

The LG termed the recent floods in Jammu as a major catastrophe in the region unseen in the past, and said that losses have also been enormous with more than 4,000 houses damaged, over 3,237 kilometres of roads affected and more than 70 major bridges destroyed.

"We exhort the officials to crack down on encroachments along the water bodies. Citizens must report encroachments on natural resources in their respective areas to the authorities. Let us unite to rebuild a stronger, more secure future," the LG further said.

Addressing the 'Swachhata Vijayotsav' organised by the Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj under 'Sewa Parv' here, the LG said, "Along with the administration, I also appeal to the citizens of Jammu and Kashmir that it is their moral responsibility to prevent illegal construction and encroachment around riverbanks and water bodies." He said such encroachments may provide temporary relief to some people but in the process, "we end up losing our own people" during flood-like situations.

"I also expect the officials to keep a strict watch on this issue. Beyond the administration, the people themselves must take responsibility to stop rampant encroachments on natural resources and ecologically fragile places. For this, we must build an environment and a movement," Sinha said.

He said that when the administration tries to remove encroachments, many people take to the streets. "But the devastation we have witnessed gives us an opportunity for self-reflection — we must think about how to create a safe and sustainable system." The lieutenant governor impressed upon the people of J-K to look into two major issues confronting the UT and their responsibilities toward them. "The first responsibility is to restore the lives of those whose lives have been disrupted due to floods and human-induced causes. At the same time, people must be made to fully understand the reality of climate change, as the scale of damage is continuously increasing. This message must be conveyed at the rural and panchayat levels." Sinha said that such a tragedy has never before been witnessed in the Jammu region. "The damage has also been enormous — more than 4,000 houses have been destroyed, over 3,237 kilometres of roads damaged and more than 70 major bridges affected. Water supply schemes and power supply systems have also suffered severe damage," he said.

"I extend my deepest condolences to the families who have suffered losses. I want to tell them that the home minister of India himself visited and assessed the situation with his own eyes.

"A central team also toured Jammu and Kashmir and, together with local authorities, prepared a damage assessment. I am fully confident that the central government will extend complete support to Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

The LG noted that the government of India has approved the construction of more than 5,000 houses under the Rural Development Department. "An organisation from Kerala has also assured that it will build 1,500 houses here — these will be three-room houses, with each house costing around 9 lakh rupees. Their work will begin in October," he said.

Speaking on the occasion, the Lieutenant Governor reaffirmed his commitment to bridging the gap between rural and urban J-K and ensuring prosperity.

He said the truest evidence of the central government's commitment to J-K can be seen in its performance over the last five-six years.

The Lieutenant Governor highlighted the significance of cleanliness drives to promote public health and well-being, and to foster community participation for happier and healthier villages.

"Initiatives under education, social welfare, rural development, urban development and healthcare are integral to building a just and inclusive society. We must push through challenges to achieve the goals of a prosperous rural J-K," he said.

Sinha directed a dedicated environmental protection awareness campaign for rural J-K. "'Sewa Parv' should not be viewed in isolation. It must be integrated into life. We must work towards creating a unified national identity to ensure the welfare and prosperity of all," the Lieutenant Governor said.

On the occasion, Sinha laid cornerstones for GOBARdhan Biogas Plants and Faecal Sludge Treatment Plants (FSTPs) under SBM (G) at various locations.