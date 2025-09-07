J-K LG calls for landslide warning sensors in Himalayan region using nanotechnology

Srinagar, Sep 7 (PTI) Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday called on the scientific community to explore possibilities of developing soil sensors using nanotechnology for the Himalayan region, as part of an early warning system to address the dangers of landslides.

"Keeping in mind the challenges of climate change, we should focus on creating nanomaterials that can reduce pollution in chemical manufacturing. We must also explore the new possibilities to develop soil sensors specifically for the Himalayan regions," Sinha said in his address to the inaugural session of the international conference on nanotechnology for better living at the University of Kashmir here.

Sinha emphasised that these sensors would be integral to an Advanced Early Warning System, capable of alerting authorities about potential landslides based on changes in soil saturation levels.

He further noted that these projects will prove to be game changers in preventing losses from natural disasters in India's Himalayan region in the future.

The five-day mega event, organised by the University of Kashmir in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad, brought together leading scientists and researchers to showcase recent advancements in nanotechnology and its applications for sustainable living.

The Lieutenant Governor highlighted how advancements and breakthroughs in nanotechnology are reshaping lives and work environments while ensuring a better standard of living.

"Today, evolution in nanoscience and nanotechnology is having a transformative impact across various sectors. The cutting-edge research in the future will address critical global challenges in industries, healthcare and the environment," he said.

In his address, Sinha urged scientists and experts to establish a group dedicated to developing an Advanced Early Warning System for flash floods, focusing on creating more sensitive and accurate sensors through nanotechnology.

He also called upon nanotechnology experts to contribute significantly to the defence sector, especially in the production of lighter components for defence equipment. "Nanotechnology experts and scientists must join this effort and strengthen the self-reliance campaign in the defence sector," he said.

The Lieutenant Governor called for devising a plan to incentivise talent in nanotechnology across academic institutions.

"Our focus should be on developing and using nanotechnology for the benefit of humanity. We simply cannot ignore the daunting challenges of climate change that confront us. Our inventions and initiatives show how quickly we are leading various areas of nanotechnology," he added.