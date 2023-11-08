J-K LG chairs Executive Council meeting of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University

Jammu, Nov 7 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday night chaired the 34th Executive Council meeting of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University and directed its administration to organise campaigns on sanitation and drug de-addiction, officials said.

Sinha said the university should also undertake activities focusing on the educational and socio-economic empowerment of people. The meeting was held at the Raj Bhavan here, a spokesperson said.

The meeting was attended by Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University Vice-Chancellor Professor Pragati Kumar, Jammu University Vice-Chancellor Professor Umesh Rai, Kashmir University Vice-Chancellor Professor Nilofer Khan, and Professor Pankaj Chandra, Vice-Chancellor of Ahmedabad University.

The executive council deliberated various important issues pertaining to the promotion of innovation, entrepreneurship, start-ups and the skill development of students, besides increasing enrolment and enhancing the employability of academic and training programmes, the spokesperson added.

The lieutenant governor directed the university administration to organise social campaigns on sanitation, de-addiction, eradication of tuberculosis and Anganwadi centres in nearby villages, the official said. PTI AB IJT IJT