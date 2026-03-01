J-K: LG chairs high level security review meeting; appeals all to uphold peace

Jammu, Mar 1 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha held a review meeting here on Sunday over the security situation across the Union Territory, urging all communities to uphold peace.

The meeting came amid widespread protests following the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a US-Israel attack.

It was attended by Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat, other senior officials and all deputy commissioners and senior superintendents of police, officials said.

"Peace is our collective responsibility and all communities must uphold it," Sinha said.

Commending the unwavering resolve of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, security forces and civil administration in safeguarding law and order, Sinha urged all communities to remain calm and united in this hour.

He said the government is closely tracking the West Asia situation, with senior UT officials coordinating with the Ministry of External Affairs for the safety and welfare of JK residents and students. PTI TAS SHS