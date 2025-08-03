J-K LG, CM condole death of Udhampur SSP's daughter

Srinagar, Aug 3 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday expressed condolences on the untimely demise of daughter of Udhampur SSP Amod Nagpure Ashok.

Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) chief Ghulam Nabi Azad also condoled the death, saying "there can be no greater pain for a parent than losing a child".

In a message, LG Sinha said, "Shocked and heartbroken by the tragic news of the passing of the daughter of SSP Udhampur Shri Amod Nagpure Ashok. My deepest condolences to the grieving family. May the Almighty give them courage and strength to bear this irreparable loss. I pray for peace to the departed soul. Om Shanti." CM Abdullah's office also posted a condolence message on X.

"Chief Minister has expressed deep sorrow over the untimely demise of the young daughter of SSP Udhampur. He has extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for strength to bear this irreparable loss," the post said.

In his X post, DPAP chief Azad said, "Shattered to hear about the devastating loss of the young daughter of Amod Ashok Nagpure (IPS) SSP Udhampur. There can be no greater pain for a parent than losing a child, it’s a wound that never heals. May God give them immense strength to survive this tragedy, RIP!" PTI MIJ KVK KVK