J-K LG, CM extend greetings to J-K people on eve of Holi

Jammu, Mar 3 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday extended their heartiest greetings to the people on the eve of Holi, the festival of colours.

The L-G wished happiness and success for all, while Abdullah hoped the festival would further strengthen communal harmony, promote mutual respect and deepen the enduring bonds of brotherhood.

In his message, Sinha said, "On the festive occasion of Holi, I convey my warm greetings to the people. I hope that the festival of colours, which is celebrated with traditional fervour, heralds happiness and success for all." "May this festival of colours bring joy and prosperity in society and foster the spirit of harmony among our citizens," he added.

In his message, CM Abdullah described Holi as a vibrant celebration symbolising togetherness, joy and the triumph of harmony over discord. He expressed hope that the festival of colours would further strengthen communal harmony, promote mutual respect and deepen the enduring bonds of brotherhood across the region.

He prayed for sustained peace, prosperity and progress in Jammu and Kashmir and expressed confidence that the festival would usher in renewed hope and happiness for all.

Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary also extended his greetings to the people, stating that Holi holds deep religious and cultural significance and is celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm by people cutting across religious and social lines.

"My warm greetings to all. May this auspicious occasion fill our lives with colours of joy, strength and good health," he said.

Choudhary observed that Jammu and Kashmir has always stood as an example of harmony, mutual respect and brotherhood, where people wholeheartedly participate in each other's festivals and celebrations, reinforcing the spirit of unity in diversity. PTI AB AB NSD NSD