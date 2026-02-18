J-K LG, CM extend Ramzan greetings

Jammu, Feb 18 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday extended greetings to the people on the beginning of the holy month of Ramzan.

In a message, the Lt Governor said, "Heartiest greetings and best wishes to the people on the commencement of the holy month of Ramzan. May this time of prayer and forgiveness guide us to support those in need and strengthen the bonds of brotherhood." "May this sacred month foster a spirit of mutual goodwill, love, compassion and bring harmony and kindness to all," he added.

The chief minister, in his message, underscored the spiritual significance of Ramzan as a time for self-discipline, compassion and introspection.

He urged the people to strengthen the bonds of unity, extend support to one another, and promote an atmosphere of mutual respect, peace, and harmony.

"This spirit of togetherness will further strengthen our society and enhance resilience across Jammu & Kashmir," he said.

Praying for the well-being of the people, he said, "May Almighty Allah accept the fasting and prayers of the faithful, grant fulfilment of their supplications, and bless the region with peace, prosperity and well-being. May Allah’s blessings be upon us all. Ramazan Mubarak." Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Chowdhary also extended greetings to the people of Jammu and Kashmir on the onset of the holy month. PTI TAS RHL