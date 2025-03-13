J-K LG, CM greet people on Holi; wish new hope, joy for all

Jammu, March 13 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah have greeted the people on Holi.

In a message a day ahead of the festival, the Lieutenant Governor said, "On the auspicious occasion of Holi, I extend my hearty greetings and good wishes to all. Holi, the festival of colours, is the harbinger of joy, hope and fulfilment in our lives.

"The celebration on this joyful occasion with traditional gaiety and enthusiasm marks the arrival of spring and all the colours reflect our rich diversity and vibrant culture," he said.

The LG wished that the "sacred festival of colours" brings joy and happiness in the society and ushers in new hope for a brighter future of all.

In his message, the chief minister said Holi symbolises happiness, joy and togetherness.

He expressed the hope that the festival would bring harmony and strengthen the bonds of brotherhood among the people.

"The colours of Holi represent the vibrancy of life and the spirit of unity. May this festival fill everyone's lives with happiness, prosperity and cheer," Abdullah said.

He also prayed for peace, progress and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir and wished for the occasion to bring new hope and joy to all. PTI AB KSS KSS