J-K LG, CM greet people on Shab-i-Miraj

Jammu, Jan 16 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah have extended their greetings to the people on the auspicious occasion of Shab-i-Miraj.

In a message, the Lieutenant Governor said, "On the auspicious occasion of Shab-i-Miraj, I convey my greetings and best wishes to all. May this pious occasion guide us on the path of harmony and kindness. I pray for good health, happiness and prosperity for all." Abdullah conveyed his warm greetings to the people of Jammu and Kashmir on the auspicious occasion of Shab-e-Meraj-un-Nabi, which commemorates the miraculous night journey and ascension of Prophet Muhammad.

In his felicitation message, the chief minister underscored the deep spiritual importance of the sacred night, noting that it reaffirms the truthfulness, greatness and unwavering devotion of Prophet Muhammad to Almighty Allah.

He described Shab-e-Meraj as a powerful reminder of the Prophet’s exemplary character, marked by honesty, integrity and spiritual eminence.

The chief minister offered prayers for lasting peace, prosperity and communal harmony in Jammu and Kashmir on this blessed occasion.

He also called upon the people to imbibe and follow the teachings of Prophet Muhammad in order to foster a society founded on compassion, tolerance and unity. PTI AB HIG