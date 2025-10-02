J-K LG, CM pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on birth anniversary

Srinagar, Oct 2 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary.

"Chief Minister extends greetings on Gandhi Jayanti, recalling Gandhiji's timeless message of truth, non-violence, peace and humanity," Abdullah said in a post on his official X handle.

Paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi, Sinha said, "The ideals of Bapu are a source of inspiration for entire humanity and it is the collective responsibility of the society to inculcate the values of non-violence, truth, tolerance and compassion in the young generation." He further said the principles of selfless service will guide the nation in its journey towards development.

"The principles of 'sewa' (selfless service) and 'kartavya' (duty) to which Gandhiji was committed will guide us in the journey of building a 'Viksit Bharat'.

"With economic prosperity, we are determined to build a society powered by moral force and based on equity and justice," he said.

Sinha also urged people to buy 'swadeshi' products, an core philosophy of Gandhi during the British Raj.

"I urge people to adopt swadeshi. Buy products made by SHGs (self-help groups) and MSMEs. Remember your roots and the ageless spirit of India as you chart your future course. Society and nature must exist in harmony. Focus on research and development," Sinha said in a post on X.

"Agri industry and service sectors must work in harmony for a prosperous economy," he added.