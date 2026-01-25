J-K LG congratulates gallantry, distinguished service awardees

Jammu, Jan 25 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday extended his felicitations to the officers and personnel of the Jammu Kashmir Police (JKP) and the correctional services who have been conferred with the Medal for Gallantry, the President's Medal for Distinguished Service, and the Medal for Meritorious Service, on the eve of Republic Day. "Heartfelt congratulations to the brave officers and personnel of Jammu Kashmir Police, who have been honoured with the Medal for Gallantry, the President's Medal for Distinguished Service, and the Medal for Meritorious Service on this auspicious occasion of Republic Day 2026. "I also congratulate J-K Correctional Service personnel who have been bestowed with the Medal for Meritorious Service. The country stands in profound admiration of the Jammu and Kashmir Police's courage and dedication. May your valour and integrity continue to shine as a beacon of pride for the nation," Lt Governor Sinha said. PTI TAS TAS MPL MPL