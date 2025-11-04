J-K LG dedicates pilgrim community hall, four modular bus stops in Jammu to people

Jammu, Nov 4 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday dedicated a pilgrim community hall and four modular bus stops to the people, and laid the foundation stone for the first indoor sports complex under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) on the outskirts of Jammu city.

The Lieutenant Governor praised the farming community of J-K for their resilience and contribution to society, and reaffirmed his commitment to their welfare.

The Lieutenant Governor, who inaugurated the annual Jhiri Mela here, dedicated the pilgrim community hall and four modular bus stops, and laid the foundation stone for the first indoor sports complex under CSR at Marh sub-division.

The pilgrim community hall inaugurated today will function as a dedicated pilgrim rest hall throughout the year. It will also host religious, cultural and community awareness programmes, making it a hub for social and spiritual engagement, officials said.

"To improve transportation and ease of access for devotees, four modular bus stops have been constructed at Jhiri Chowk, Rajpura Chowk, Bawa Talab Chowk and Kanachak Chowk. This will strengthen connectivity and accessibility to the Jhiri temple and adjoining rural clusters," they said.

The indoor sports complex in Marh sub-division is expected to be completed within four months, marking a new era for sports promotion and talent development in the area.

"The facility will include two badminton courts, dedicated Judo, Taekwondo and Karate rings, two 10-metre air rifle shooting ranges, two table tennis tables, facilities for chess and carrom, a reading room and a recreation zone," they added.

"Preserving cultural heritage is crucial for rapid economic growth," the Lieutenant Governor said.

He added that cultural traditions, arts, crafts and customs should be passed on to the younger generation through active participation in cultural and spiritual events along with skill development that can open up new employment opportunities.

"Community participation in governance should be ensured to promote accountability, improve service delivery and foster a more inclusive and transparent administration that understands citizens' needs and accordingly formulates new policies," the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor also paid obeisance to Baba Jitto and Bua Kauri.

"Baba Jitto is a universal symbol of public welfare, transcending sectarian divides. His values of truth, non-violence and brotherhood strengthen society and make the Jhiri Mela a celebration of multiculturalism and social harmony. I believe the real tribute to Baba Jitto is to ensure that the benefits of government schemes reach every farmer," he said.

The Lieutenant Governor called upon people to take a pledge to embrace the path of selfless service and work towards a just and equal society as envisioned by Baba Jitto.

He also exhorted officials and public representatives to work collectively to provide markets for local artisans, craftsmen and traders.

"Together, we can make a strong, secure, prosperous and self-reliant Jammu and Kashmir," he said. PTI AB KSS KSS