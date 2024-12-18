J-K LG dedicates Shubhra Bhawan, Yatri Facilitation Centre to devotees in Katra

Jammu, Dec 18 (PTI) Jammu-Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday inaugurated several key projects, including the Shubhra Bhawan and the Yatri Facilitation Centre (YFC), and reiterated the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board’s commitment to offering an enriching experience to pilgrims by improving transparency and efficiency.

The LG expressed confidence that the seamless delivery of these enhanced services would significantly improve the overall experience and comfort of devotees visiting the revered shrine.

Among the inaugurated facilities were the Yatri Facilitation Centre at the Katra Railway Station and the Yatri Facilitation-cum-Staff Accommodation Complex—Shubhra Bhawan—at Banganga.

Built at a cost of Rs 6.50 crore, the Shubhra Bhawan includes disaster management provisions, a comfortable and spacious waiting lounge, a lactating mothers’ zone, a centralised information and registration centre, a souvenir shop, refreshment kiosks, a bank, and water ATMs, according to a spokesperson.

“Additionally, 18 modern staff quarters have been provided in the complex. A well-equipped disaster management store at the Shubhra Bhawan is expected to serve as a critical resource for emergency response and disaster mitigation,” the spokesperson said.

The LG also laid the e-foundation stone for a new exit track at the bhawan, aimed at decongesting the area. He launched digital initiatives of the shrine board, including an Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system and the AI-enabled chatbot “Shakti” on the Board’s official website.

The Panchang Calendar 2025 and the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board’s diary were also released. PTI AB MNK MNK