J-K LG directs officials to ensure exit of Pakistani nationals by Home Ministry's deadline

Srinagar, Apr 25 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday directed deputy commissioners and district police chiefs to ensure the exit of Pakistani nationals according to the deadline set by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The LG's direction comes in the wake of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam on Tuesday when 26 people, most of them tourists, were killed in cold blood.

Sinha chaired a meeting of all deputy commissioners (DCs) and senior superintendents of police (SSPs) of the Union Territory (UT), an official spokesman said.

He said the Lieutenant Governor (LG) directed the officials to take appropriate and necessary action to ensure the exit of Pakistani nationals according to the deadline notified by the MHA.

According to the MHA order, all existing valid visas, except medical visas, long-term visas, and diplomatic and official visas, issued by the government of India to Pakistani nationals stand revoked with immediate effect from April 27.

Medical visas issued to Pakistani nationals will be valid only till April 29.

The LG asked the officials to implement security measures and procedures as discussed in the previous meeting, the spokesman said. PTI SSB KSS KSS