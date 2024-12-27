J-K LG expresses grief over demise of former PM Manmohan Singh

Jammu, Dec 26 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday expressed grief over the demise of former prime minister Manmohan Singh, saying that he made extremely significant contributions to India's growth.

Advertisment

Singh died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi, on Thursday night. He was 92.

"My heartfelt condolences to the family members and admirers. May God give them the strength and courage to bear this irreparable loss. Om Shanti," Sinha said on X.

"As Prime Minister, he took bold steps for nation building. In his passing away, the nation has lost a towering politician and a distinguished luminary," he added. PTI AB IJT IJT