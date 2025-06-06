J-K LG hails inauguration of Chenab, Anji bridges

Katra (JK), Jun 6 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday hailed the inauguration of two engineering marvels on the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Link as a historic moment.

"What a momentous day! 06 June, 2025 will go down in history. Hon'ble PM Sh Narendra Modi Ji inaugurated Chenab bridge, the world's highest railway arch bridge & Anji bridge, India's first cable-stayed rail bridge, making the dream of connecting Kashmir to Kanyakumari, a reality," Sinha posted on his X handle.

Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the Chenab and Anji bridges and is set to launch development projects worth Rs 46,000 crore. PTI MIJ DV DV