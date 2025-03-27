J-K LG hands over appointment letter to sister of bus conductor killed in terror attack in Reasi

Jammu, Mar 27 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday handed over a job appointment letter to the sister of a bus conductor who was killed in a terror attack in Reasi district, a Raj Bhawan spokesperson said.

Accompanied by a relative, Renu Sharma, sister of bus conductor Arjun Sharma, received the letter from the Lieutenant Governor at Raj Bhawan here.

The LG assured the family would receive all possible assistance and support from the J-K administration.

Nine people were killed and 41 injured when terrorists opened fire on a 53-seater bus, which was en route from the Shiv Khori temple to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra on June 9 last year.

The attack caused the bus carrying pilgrims to veer off the road and fall into a deep gorge near Teryath village here. Arjun, a resident of Reasi, was the conductor of the bus.