J-K LG hands over job letters to 80 next of kin of terror victims

Jammu, Jul 28 (PTI) After years of grief following the killing of their loved ones by terrorists, 80 next of kin of the deceased received job appointment letters from Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha in Jammu on Monday.

The Lieutenant Governor said these families of terror victims were threatened into silence, and their suffering was ignored to shield the perpetrators and those who aided them.

"After years of grief and suffering, the families of terror victims from Kishtwar, Doda, Ramban, Poonch, Rajouri, Samba, Kathua, Udhampur, and Reasi are getting justice," Sinha said at a function.

He said that government job appointment letters were handed over to 80 next of kin of the victims. "I pay homage to civilian martyrs and bow to their loved ones." The LG said the common citizens of J-K endured unspeakable trauma caused by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists and a terror ecosystem that was pulling the strings.

Taking a dig at the previous dispensation, he said, "Terror victim families were threatened into silence. Their suffering was ignored to shield the perpetrators and those who supported them." He pointed out that their files had been languishing in government offices for decades, and they had been living on mere promises of getting jobs.

"Their wait has ended. Today, we have restored their names, which were lost in government files for decades. We have given them the appointment letters that should have been handed over years ago," he said.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are determined to crush terrorism and bring those aiding and abetting terror outfits to justice.

"I assure the terror victim families that the perpetrators will be punished," he said.

The LG said terror victims were facing social boycott and that a false narrative was run under pressure from the terror ecosystem, portraying the army and police as attackers and terrorists as victims.

"They suppressed the voices of thousands of terrorism victims," he said.

"Terrorism sponsored by Pakistan has inflicted severe atrocities on this land for a long time, but now our security forces, army, and police will completely destroy them here until we can breathe freely," Sinha added.