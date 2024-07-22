J-K LG holds meeting with district, police officials to review I-Day celebration preparations

Srinagar Jul 22 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday chaired a meeting with the deputy commissioners and senior officers of civil and police administration to review the preparations for Independence Day celebration.

The LG directed the district administrations and the line departments to ensure all arrangements for hassle-free and smooth conduct of the Independence Day events across the Union Territory, an official spokesperson said.

Sinha emphasised the importance of all stakeholders working together to facilitate people's active participation and meticulous planning of activities and events to honour freedom fighters, unsung heroes and the martyrs.

He directed officials to organise Swachhta Pakhwada from August 1 to 14. He also directed the stakeholder departments to launch a 15-day campaign 'Ek Ped Shaheedo Ke Naam' at prominent public places and memorials.

"This campaign, paying respect to martyrs by planting trees, should become a mass movement, all over Jammu and Kashmir. Every individual, family, eminent personalities from various walks of life must come together to make the campaign a success," the Lt Governor said. PTI MIJ NB NB