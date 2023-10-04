J-K LG inaugurates branch of Sri Yadugiri Yathiraja Mutt

Srinagar, Oct 4 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Wednesday inaugurated a branch of the Sri Yadugiri Yathiraja Mutt here and said the union territory is witnessing a revival of its cultural identity and spiritual traditions which have always promoted the ideals of co-existence.

The Mutt branch and Saraswathi Bhandaram digital library have been established in Shivpora locality of the city here.

"Inaugurated Jagadguru Sri Ramanujacharya Saraswathi Bhandaram Digital Library and Sri Yadugiri Yathiraja Mutt Branch, Kashmir, earlier today. Hon’ble Shri @AmitShah ji has conveyed his best wishes to Sri Mutt & assured that he will personally visit Mutt’s Kashmir branch," the LG said on X.

Shah was scheduled to virtually inaugurate the library, but could not attend the event due to some preoccupations. Sinha said Shah spoke to him in the morning and said he would visit it later.

Sinha said Sri Ramanujacharya through his philosophy of 'vishishtadvaita' preached love, peace, compassion, universal brotherhood and social equality.

"Sri Ramanujacharya had deep spiritual connect with Kashmir. While composing the epic 'Sri Bhasya', he travelled to Kashmir to refer to Bodhayana Vritti Grantha on Brahma Sutras. When his most famous work was complete,he again visited Kashmir & dedicate 'Sri Bhasya' to Maa Sharada,” he added.

Sinha said J-K is witnessing revival of its cultural identity and spiritual traditions which have always promoted co-existence of almost all major religions, spiritual streams known to the humankind and gave the ideals of humanism, communal harmony and peace to the world.

Sri Sri Yadugiri Yathiraja Narayana Ramanuja Jeeyar Swami of Sri Yadugiri Yathiraja Mutt said the establishment of the branch and library was an important milestone in the history of Jammu and Kashmir.

"It is an important milestone in Kashmir's history. As peace and calm is getting established in Kashmir, it was our endeavour to establish the centre to propagate our Sanathan Dharma," he said. PTI SSB SSB TIR TIR