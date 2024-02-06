J-K LG inaugurates IT company's complex in Kathua

Jammu, Feb 6 (PTI) Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday launched one of India's leading IT service company -- Atomic North complex -- in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district with an aim to start a business process outsourcing (BPO).

Advertisment

The Atomic North Private Limited complex, which has come up at Durang village of Billawar tehsil of the district, has offices in India, Canada, USA, UK and its expansion in rural Jammu and Kashmir is a testimony of the government's commitment to revive the economy of villages.

"In the first phase, Atomic North will start BPO operations with 100 executives. More than 90 persons are local youths," officials said.

In the next phase, the company will build a data center, a network operations center and a security operations center to provide employment to 1,500 youths and further drive economic growth, they said.

Speaking at the function, Sinha said, "I have suggested the Atomic North management to skill and reskill the youth of Billawar and nearby areas so that the local talents can be utilised and this venture gives new impetus to rural transformation." Atomic North's venture will put customer service at the heart of the company, reduce the physical distance in today's globalised world and it will inspire the other IT companies to set up their businesses in the hinterland to create rural technology hubs in Jammu and Kashmir, he added. PTI AB AS AS