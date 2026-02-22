J-K LG inaugurates laser, torch show at Gulmarg ahead of Khelo India Winter Games

Srinagar, Feb 22 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday inaugurated a laser and torch show at Gulmarg on the eve of the sixth edition of the Khelo India Winter Games, officials said.

LG Sinha kick-started the festivities, setting the tone for a grand winter spectacle, the officials said.

They said Sinha inaugurated the laser and 'Mashaal' (torch) show, and night ski demonstration at the famous ski resort in north Kashmir's Baramulla.

A cultural show was also organised as part of the ceremony, they added.

The ceremony was attended by Sports Minister Satish Sharma and top officers of the police and civil administration.

Over 400 athletes are participating in the four-day event, which begins on Monday.

All necessary arrangements have been put in place for the smooth and successful conduct of the prestigious winter sporting event, the officials said.