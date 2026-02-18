J-K LG increases annual procurement to Rs 12 crore for Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine from SHGs

Jammu, Feb 18 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday announced enhancement of the annual procurement of Puja Samagri and Prasad from self-help groups (SHGs) from the existing Rs 5 crore to Rs 12 crore for the cave shrine of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine.

The women's self-help groups in Udhampur and Reasi districts have, for the past decade, been preparing Puja Samagri and Prasad for devotees of the cave shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi and supplying it to the shrine board.

Addressing a function, the governor said the decision would strengthen the local economy and empower women-led self-help groups.

He said that the shrine board has prioritised purchases from local SHGs, women and young entrepreneurs, and will onboard 20 additional self-help groups into the supply chain. The annual procurement has been increased from Rs 5 crore to Rs 12 crore.

"The initiative is expected to provide livelihood support to around 1,500 women from villages in Reasi, Udhampur and Jammu districts".

Sinha said that the total annual procurement from these groups is proposed to be scaled up to Rs 50 crore in the coming years.

Earlier in the day, Sinha laid the foundation stone of the much-anticipated Sri Adi Shankaracharya temple near the revered shrine in the Trikuta hills, a project envisioned decades ago.

During his visit to Katra, he presided over the 'Samridh Nari, Samridh Bharat' programme at the Spiritual Growth Centre and interacted with women entrepreneurs from Reasi and adjoining areas.

Reiterating the commitment of the shrine board towards ensuring comfort, safety and dignity of devotees, Sinha said that the board has consistently prioritised the welfare of local communities by generating employment and supporting business activity in the union territory.

He said key decisions were recently approved to transform the shrine and its surrounding areas into a premier spiritual hub of the country.

Highlighting the importance of India's civilisational heritage, the governor said efforts are underway to promote Vedic education among youth through a Gurukul initiative of the shrine board to preserve sacred traditions.

Sinha also shared his vision for Katra, expressing hope that the holy town would emerge as a globally recognised spiritual destination with improved infrastructure, increased investments and expanded opportunities for local youth.