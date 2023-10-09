J-K LG inspects ongoing construction projects in Srinagar, asks officials to expedite work

Srinagar, Oct 9 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday inspected ongoing construction projects here and asked officials to expedite their completion while ensuring good quality, officials said.

“It should be our mission to ensure speedier and quality construction of the ongoing projects to add more strength to the socio-economic advancement of the region,” a statement quoted Sinha as saying.

Earlier in the day, the LG reviewed the construction work on transit accommodation for employees recruited under the Prime Minister’s Package at Zewan on the outskirts of the city, an official spokesperson said.

During his inspection, Sinha directed the officials concerned to ensure the timely completion and strict monitoring of the progress of under-construction blocks, the spokesperson said.

The LG later inspected the construction work of the office and Yatri Niwas of the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board, he added.

He was accompanied by senior officials of police and civil administration during the site inspections. PTI MIJ RPA