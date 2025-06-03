J-K LG interacts with traders in Srinagar's Lal Chowk

Srinagar, Jun 3 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday visited Lal Chowk here and interacted with traders and shopkeepers.

"Interacted with the traders at Lal Chowk earlier today and reaffirmed the GoI commitment to ensure a conducive business environment," Sinha posted on his official X handle.

The shopkeepers gave a warm welcome to the LG and conveyed their grievances to him.

He later visited Balidan Stambh, the memorial at Pratap Park in Lal Chowk for those who laid down their lives for the nation.

In a handout later, an official spokesman said the Lieutenant Governor directed the Commissioner, Srinagar Municipal Corporation, Dr Owais Ahmed to take immediate measures to address the issues of the traders, shopkeepers and business community.

He also gave specific instructions for improving the civic amenities at Lal Chowk. PTI MIJ DV DV