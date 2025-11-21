J-K LG lays foundation for 521 houses for shelling-and-calamity-hit families in Rajouri-Poonch

Jammu, Nov 21 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday laid foundation stone for the construction of 521 new houses in Poonch and Rajouri districts for families affected by the recent natural calamities and by the Pakistani shelling during Operation Sindoor.

As many as 133 houses will be built free of cost in Poonch district and 388 in Rajouri with the help of High-Range Rural Development Society (HRDS India), officials said.

This comes close on the heels of the foundation-laying for 19 'smart houses' on November 3. The houses were being built for the cloudburst-hit families of Chisoti village in Kishtwar district.

The cloudburst in Chisoti had killed 65 people, mostly pilgrims visiting the Machail Mata shrine, and left over 100 others injured, while more than 30 people remain untraced since August 14.

"When our neighbouring country carried out shelling, several people were killed or injured, and their houses damaged. The government provided some assistance but even after that, we spoke with the HRDS to help rebuild the houses," the L-G told reporters at Poonch.

Sinha, who was flanked by Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo and Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat, further said, "We knew the compensation was not enough to rebuild lives. That is why 521 new houses will be constructed for the affected families." The L-G reaffirmed the commitment of the Central government towards complete rehabilitation of affected families and improving the lives of every resident of Poonch and Rajouri.

"Earlier, ex-gratia relief and employment were provided to next of kin of the deceased, and compensation was paid to the families affected by flash floods and Pakistani shelling in both districts. Under Security Related Expenditure and Central schemes, relief of more than Rs 10 crore was already provided to other house owners in Poonch. It is being ensured that not a single family is deprived of their rights and fundamental needs," the L-G said.

He further said that 13 next of kin of the deceased were provided government jobs in Poonch. "As many as 14 next of kin of deceased civilians were provided ex-gratia relief. In Poonch, 160 kuccha house owners and 425 pucca house owners were provided compensation to rebuild their houses," he said.

The L-G further said that in Rajouri, one relative of a deceased civilian martyred during Operation Sindoor was provided a government job. "As many as 465 houses that suffered damages were provided relief money to rebuild the houses. The residential houses damaged due to natural calamities in Rajouri were also provided compensation to restore the structures," he said.

Sinha highlighted that the most pressing need for affected families is a safe roof over their heads.

"A total of 1,500 houses will be built across the Union Territory in the first phase and handed over to beneficiaries within six months from the start of work. These new three-bedroom prefabricated smart houses are designed to help families quickly get their lives back on track," he said.

The L-G said these houses will have facilities such as cowsheds. "The maintenance for the next five years will be done by HRDS India. In the second phase, solar panels will be installed in these houses. The houses being constructed in Poonch and Rajouri will cost around Rs 51 crore, which will be borne by HRDS India," he added.

The L-G directed the district administration to ensure inclusion of all genuine beneficiaries and said there is no cap on the number of houses to be built.

"This project is specifically designed for the economically weak. Their welfare is the greatest service," he said.

Sinha highlighted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the rapid, inclusive development witnessed across Jammu and Kashmir, including Poonch and Rajouri, in the last few years is unprecedented in its pace and scale.

"The people of Poonch and Rajouri faced neglect for decades and suffered from terrorism perpetrated by the neighbouring country. Today, a new ray of development has replaced that dark phase and false promises. For the first time since Independence, people of these two districts are reaping benefits of the development they have been entitled to. I assure you that this process will continue unabated," the L-G said.