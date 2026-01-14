J-K LG Manoj Sinha calls on youth to learn from lives of army veterans

Rajouri/Jammu, Jan 14 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday paid tribute to ex-servicemen, Veer Naris and their family members on the 10th Armed Forces Veterans' Day, describing veterans as the living embodiment of India's history and sacrifice.

"Our veterans are the embodiment of living history. Their sacrifices have not only safeguarded our freedom but have also shaped the destiny of our great nation," Sinha said while addressing a gathering on the occasion.

He also called upon the youth to learn from the lives and experiences of ex-servicemen.

The lieutenant governor emphasised that the selfless service of the Armed Forces is not merely a profession but a lifelong commitment that continues even after soldiers retire and put away their uniforms. "The courage of our veterans is not confined to the battlefield alone. It is equally reflected in their contribution towards establishing peace and ensuring the nation's progress," he said.

Sinha paid homage to the bravery of the Armed Forces, saying, "I salute the valour of the men and women of our Armed Forces and express my deepest gratitude to the Veer Naris and the families of veterans." Highlighting the cultural and national significance of soldiers' sacrifices, the lieutenant governor said that the tradition of valour upheld by soldiers and veterans forms a strong cultural pillar of the nation. "The sacrifice of the nation's defenders cannot be measured or compensated by any amount of money, nor can their bravery ever be weighed in financial terms," he said.

Sinha reaffirmed the government's commitment to ensuring a dignified and secure life for retired soldiers and their families. "It is our responsibility to ensure the welfare of ex-servicemen, take care of their families, and make proper arrangements for the education of their children. A sensitive and responsive government must stand firmly with those who have served the nation," he added.

He mentioned that the Jammu and Kashmir administration is focused on providing scholarships, incentives, and other welfare measures to secure the future of veterans' families. "Special attention is being given to education-related support, scholarships and incentives so that veterans and their families can lead a dignified and stable life," the lieutenant governor said.

Sinha appealed to all members of society, emphasising that honouring and supporting veterans is a matter of national importance. "With the same spirit of dedication, honesty and restraint with which our soldiers have served the nation, we must collectively continue our efforts to ensure their welfare," he said. Sinha paid homage to the martyrs and expressed gratitude to serving soldiers and their families for their unwavering service to the nation.

As part of the 10th Armed Forces Veterans' Day celebrations, the army's Northern Command organised a two-day ex-servicemen rally in the border district of Rajouri, with a super speciality medical camp held alongside to provide healthcare support to veterans and their families.

Specialist doctors from the Indian Army and Dr K D multi-speciality hospital offered consultations and treatment to ex-servicemen, their dependents and residents. Doctors from multiple disciplines conducted examinations and provided medical assistance, a defence spokesperson said.

"Free medicines, diagnostic tests and ECG facilities were made available, ensuring comprehensive healthcare services," he added.

The spokesperson noted that a large number of ex-servicemen benefited from the camp and appreciated the initiative, particularly those living in remote border areas.

The programme highlighted the Indian Army's continued commitment to the welfare and well-being of its veterans and their families, he said.