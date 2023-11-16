J-K LG Manoj Sinha inaugurates four Dal lakefront projects

Srinagar, Nov 16 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday inaugurated four lakefront projects on the banks of the Dal Lake under the Srinagar Smart City project.

Sinha said these projects are testimony to the government's commitment to revive the historic social relationship of the city with lakes and rivers.

"Inaugurated Srinagar Smart City Ltd's 4 Dal lakefront projects, which will be city's most unique & serene attractions. It will provide opportunity to explore soothing environment, creative urban life, scenic plaza & numerous charming spots to sit & enjoy mother nature's rhythm," the LG posted on X after the inauguration of the projects.

"These projects are testimony to our commitment of reviving historical social relationship of Srinagar city with lakes & rivers & providing a better quality of life. Pedestrian walkway, cycling facility, open space around Dal lake will enhance experience of citizens & tourists," Sinha added.

The LG also congratulated the entire team of Srinagar Smart City Limited for "excellent city planning and execution".

"Incredibly beautiful Dal Lake Sunset Plaza, Eco Park at Shalimar, Phase-I of Northern Foreshore Road Lakefront project from Nishat to Naseem Bagh will offer bundle of happiness to people. Congratulations to @sclsrinagar for excellent city planning and execution," the post added. PTI MIJ RPA