J-K LG Manoj Sinha lauds bravery of CISF personnel on raising day

Jammu, Mar 10 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday greeted personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force on its raising day and said that the nation is proud of their service and sacrifices.

In an X post, Sinha saluted the bravery and dedication of CISF personnel, acknowledging their role in safeguarding the country's critical infrastructure.

"Greetings to all CISF personnel and their families on CISF Raising Day. CISF's unwavering commitment to securing our nation's critical infrastructure is truly commendable," the Lieutenant Governor wrote.

"The nation is proud of your service and sacrifices. I salute your bravery and steadfast dedication to duty," he added.

The CISF was formed under an Act of Parliament in 1968 and has evolved into a multi-faceted Central Armed Police Force ever since.

From a modest beginning with just 3,129 personnel, it has grown into a formidable force with over 2.20 lakh personnel deployed across the country.