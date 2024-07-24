J-K LG Manoj Sinha pays tributes to soldier killed in encounter with terrorists

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday paid floral tributes to an Army soldier who lost his life in an encounter with terrorists in the Kupwara district.

Sinha laid wreath and paid homage to Naik Dilawar Khan, who laid down his life during an anti-terror operation in Kupwara.

"I salute the indomitable courage of our braveheart, who made the supreme sacrifice for the nation. His valour and sacrifice will never be forgotten. The entire nation stands firmly with the family of the martyr in this hour of grief," the LG said.

An unidentified terrorist was also killed in the overnight encounter in the Lolab area of the north Kashmir district.

The operation was launched a few days ago following information about possible terrorist movements.

The body of 28-year-old Khan, a resident of Himachal Pradesh's Una district, will be brought to his native village on Thursday. According to Deputy Director Sainik Welfare S Kalia, his funeral will be held with full state honours in his native village.

Khan was born in March 1996 and enlisted in the Army on December 20, 2014.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri extended their condolences to the grieving family members, a statement issued here said on Wednesday.