J-K: LG Manoj Sinha releases book on Hindi cinema of 1970s

Srinagar, Jul 7 (PTI) Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday released a book about the Hindi cinema of the 1970s.

The book titled "The Swinging 70s: The Stars, Style and Substance in Hindi Cinema" has been edited by Nirupama Kotru and Shantanu Ray Chaudhuri.

The Lt Governor, in his address, congratulated Kotru and Chaudhuri and Om Books, the publishers, for bringing out the excellent book.

"Cinema is not just about entertainment and business. It is a powerful tool for social change. Through path-breaking commercial films and famous works of parallel cinema, our filmmakers have tried to strike a balance between entertainment and social responsibility. It reflects the cultural ethos and has always played an important role in nation-building," Sinha said.

He said the book will be a gateway for the readers to revisit the 1970s era of Hindi Cinema.

Speaking on the special bond Jammu and Kashmir shares with the majestic world of cinema, Sinha said that films and theatre have always played a key role in socio-economic transformation.

He also highlighted the efforts of the UT Administration to revive the film ecosystem in J&K.

"The filmmakers are returning to the valley. The rich culture, breathtaking landscapes, world-class facilities and augmented film-related infrastructure have positioned Jammu Kashmir as the most favourite film shooting destination," the Lt Governor said.

He said that J&K Film Policy has created a vibrant film ecosystem in the UT and administrative assistance to ease filmmaking in Jammu and Kashmir by setting up a Single Window Cell to grant permission for shooting films, preferably within two to four weeks.

On the occasion, the Sinha called upon the people to support the government in its efforts to build a peaceful and prosperous Jammu and Kashmir.

"The Swinging 70s" brings together a collection of essays that celebrate the myriad dimensions of the era of the 70s' fashion, the music, the different genres of films, the iconic stars and the unheard stories behind the scenes. PTI MIJ HIG HIG