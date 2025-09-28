J-K LG participates in 'Sewa Parv' at Vaishno Devi base camp

Jammu, Sep 28 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday participated in Shri Mata Vaishno Devi's ‘Sewa Parv’ in Reasi district, highlighting that the initiative is aimed at bringing together communities, institutions and individuals for nation-building.

“With collective commitment to service to ensure meaningful impact on communities, the Sewa Parv is improving public health and promoting ecological sustainability,” the L-G said, addressing the gathering at Katra, the base camp for the pilgrims visiting the revered shrine.

He highlighted the importance of community participation for inclusive growth and women empowerment-focused initiatives to ensure women-led development.

“The active participation of women in decision-making at all levels of society and in the economy should be our prime objective,” he said.

He appreciated the Shrine Board's endeavours towards solid waste management, water conservation and promoting public health.

The L-G participated in a cleanliness drive at Darshani Deodi, the gateway to the shrine atop Trikuta hills, as a part of the Sewa Parv event organised by Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board and district administration Reasi.

He visited the medical camp and stalls put up by different departments, and planted a Rudraksha sapling at the spiritual growth centre, Katra.

Sanction letters were also handed over to beneficiaries under various schemes, an official spokesperson said.