J-K LG, party leaders express deep shock over loss of lives in blast near Red Fort

Srinagar, Nov 10 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and political leaders from the Union Territory including Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday expressed deep shock over the loss of lives in the Delhi blast.

A high-intensity explosion ripped through a slow-moving car at a traffic signal near the Red Fort metro station in the Chandni Chowk area in the evening, killing at least eight people, injuring 24 and gutting several vehicles, officials said.

"Extremely pained by the loss of lives in a blast in Delhi. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I pray that the injured recover soon," Sinha posted on X.

Abdullah also conveyed his shock over the loss of lives in the Delhi blasts. "Chief Minister has expressed deep shock over the blast in Delhi close to Red Fort, which has claimed several lives and left many injured. He extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured," a post on X from the Office of Chief Minister, J&K, said.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti also expressed shock and grief over the loss of lives in a blast near the Red Fort in Delhi that claimed eight lives and left several injured.

"Deeply shocked and saddened to hear about the tragic car blast in Delhi that has taken eight precious lives and injured so many others," Mehbooba said in a post on X.

"My heart goes out to the families who have lost their loved ones, no words can ease their pain. Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured and hoping the cause of this tragedy is uncovered soon," she added.

Former chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad said he was "deeply saddened" by the tragic blast in Delhi near the Red Fort that claimed innocent lives and injured many.

"My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Prayers for everyone's safety and the speedy recovery of those affected!" Azad said in a post on Facebook.

CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami said he was deeply anguished by the Delhi blast. "Extend my heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and wish a swift recovery to those injured," Tarigami posted on X. PTI MIJ KSS KSS