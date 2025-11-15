J-K LG pays floral tributes to nine killed in accidental blast at Nowgam police station

Srinagar, Nov 15 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday paid floral tributes to the nine people killed in the accidental blast at Nowgam police station, which also left 32 injured, officials said.

Sinha paid tributes to them at the Police Control Room here, they said.

Officials said Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, NIA Director General Sadanand Date, DGP Nalin Prabhat, General Officer Commanding of the Army's 15 Corps, Lt Gen Prashant Srivastava, and other officers from civil administration, police, and other security forces and agencies also paid floral tributes to the police personnel killed in the blast.

"Laid a wreath and offered my solemn tributes to police personnel, revenue officials, and a civilian who lost their lives in an accidental blast at Nowgam police station last night. Nation will forever remain indebted to their selfless service and supreme sacrifice in the line of duty," the LG said in a post on X.

Sinha also interacted with the bereaved families and expressed deep condolences.

"The nation stands shoulder to shoulder with them in this difficult hour," he added.

Among the deceased were six policemen -- State Investigation Agency Inspector Israr Ahmad Shah, Selection Grade Constables Javaid Mansoor Rather and Arshid Ahmad Shah (both Crime Branch photographers), Selection Grade Constable Aijaz Afzal Mir, and Constables Mohammad Amin Mir and Showkat Ahmad Bhat (all three working with the Forensic Science Laboratory).

Naib Tehsildar Muzaffar Ahmed Khan, Chowkidar of the area Suhail Ahmad Rather, and Mohammad Shafi Parray, a tailor, were the other persons killed in the accidental blast.

Earlier, Sinha visited the Ujala Cygnus Hospital and the SMHS Hospital here to enquire about the persons injured in the blast.

The team of doctors at these hospitals briefed the LG on the condition of the injured and the medical facilities being extended to them, an official spokesperson said.

He said Sinha directed the doctors and the hospital administrations to ensure the best possible treatment for the speedy recovery of the injured. PTI SSB PRK PRK