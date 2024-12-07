J-K LG pays homage to bravehearts, lauds Army’s role in combating terror

Jammu, Dec 7 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday paid homage to the "bravehearts" on the Armed Forces Flag Day and lauded the Army in particular for playing a crucial role in combating terrorism and providing a secure environment to people in the Union Territory.

To mark the Armed Forces Flag Day which was observed across Jammu and Kashmir, the armed forces flag was pinned on the Lt Governor Manoj Sinha in Raj Bhavan here.

The Lt Governor expressed his gratitude and appreciation by contributing to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund to honour the bravery and supreme sacrifice of valiant soldiers, sailors and airmen, an official spokesperson said.

"Our armed forces have always remained in the forefront, ever ready to serve the nation with commitment, dedication and ready to render valuable service during natural calamities.

"In Jammu Kashmir, the Army has been playing a crucial role in combating terrorism and providing a secure environment for people, particularly those who live along the borders and in the remote and far-flung areas of the Union Territory," Sinha said.

With the immense contribution of our armed forces, the Lt Governor said, "We have entered a historic fast-track path of socio-economic growth and are working with dedication to ensure that the fruit of development reaches every corner of the UT." He appealed to the people, particularly the privileged sections of society, to donate liberally to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund, as a token of remembrance and expression of gratitude.

"I convey my best wishes to all serving and retired Armed Forces personnel and their families on the occasion of Armed Forces Flag Day," the Lt Governor said. PTI TAS RHL