J-K LG pays homage to soldiers killed in Anantnag encounter

Srinagar, Aug 11 (PTI) Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday laid wreaths and paid homage to Havildar Dipak Kumar Yadav and Lance Naik Parveen Sharma here, a day after they lost their lives during an anti-terror operation in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir.

"I salute the indomitable courage of our bravehearts, who made the supreme sacrifice for the nation. Their valour and sacrifice will never be forgotten. The entire nation stands firmly with the families of the martyrs in this hour of grief," the LG said.

The two soldiers and a civilian were killed in an encounter with terorrists in Ahlan Gagarmandu forest in Anantnag district on Saturday.

The operation to flush out the terrorists has entered the second day as additional security personnel have been rushed to the area. PTI MIJ RPA