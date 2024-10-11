J-K LG pays obeisance at Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, prays for UT's prosperity

Jammu, Oct 11 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha on Friday paid obeisance at the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine atop Trikuta hills in Reasi district, and prayed for peace and prosperity in the Union Territory.

"Paid obeisance at revered Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine on the auspicious occasion of Durga Puja and prayed for J&K's prosperity and the well-being of all," the Lieutenant Governor's office said in a post on X.

The cave shrine is witnessing heavy rush of pilgrims during the ongoing Navratri with over 40,000 devotees visiting it daily. PTI AB ARI