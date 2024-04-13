J-K LG pays tribute to general Zorawar Singh on his birth anniversary

Jammu, Apr 13 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha here on Saturday paid tribute to Dogra era warrior and military strategist general Zorawar Singh on his birth anniversary.

Advertisment

The LG laid a wreath at the statue of the warrior during a commemorative event organised by Jammu and Kashmir Ex-Services League.

"General Zorawar Singh was a true national hero and remains a source of inspiration for the people across the country. The unparalleled courage, valour and dedication of one of the greatest military commanders of the world will continue to inspire the generations," Sinha said.

Director General of Police R R Swain, General officer Commanding 26 Infantry Division Major General Gaurav Gautam, President J-K Ex-Services League Lt Gen (Retd) R K Sharma and other prominent personalities also paid their homage to general Zorawar Singh on the occasion.

Zorawar Singh, a military general who served under Raja Gulab Singh of Jammu, is remembered for his powerful military campaigns in Ladakh, Baltistan, and Tibet and his immense contribution to the Dogra empire's expansion. PTI TAS RPA