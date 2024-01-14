J-K LG pays tribute to martyrs, hails Army veterans for service to nation

Jammu, Jan 14 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed drastic improvement in the last four years, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Sunday said while lauding Army veterans for their contribution to the region's growth.

On the occasion of Armed Forces Veterans’ day, Sinha paid tributes to martyrs at the Raj Bhawan here and interacted with ex-servicemen, 'Veer Naris' and families of jawans killed on duty.

"Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed drastic improvement in the last four years, for which you all have worked throughout your life," the LG said in his address to veteran Army personnel.

Today, this Union Territory is marching ahead on the path of growth and prosperity, he added.

"The nation will forever remain indebted to our soldiers who are safeguarding the unity, integrity and sovereignty of the country. Welfare of the ex-servicemen is the top priority of the administration,” the J-K LG said.

The police, Army, and Central Para Military Forces (CAPFs) are working in coordination to defeat the nefarious attempts of the neighbouring country to disrupt peace in Jammu Kashmir, he said.

"Terrorism is breathing its last breath. I am confident that our ex-servicemen will continue to make their important contribution in the fight against terrorism", he added.

Sinha appealed to all citizens to generously contribute towards the welfare of ex-servicemen and 'Veer Naris'.

"It is our collective responsibility and our foremost duty to ensure that our veterans and the families of our martyrs live a life of dignity," he said.

The LG assured "every support from the administration" for land availability for Sainik Colonies across the Union Territory.

"We are also determined to increase the ex-gratia as a mark of respect to our Army bravehearts," he added.

PTI AB RPA