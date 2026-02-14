J-K LG pays tributes to CRPF jawans martyred in Pulwama terror attack

Jammu, Feb 14 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday paid tributes to the CRPF personnel who lost their lives in a terror attack on their convoy in Pulwama district on this day in 2019.

“Humble tributes to the valiant martyrs who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty during the dastardly terrorist attack in Pulwama in 2019. Their unwavering commitment, unparalleled bravery and selfless service to the motherland will forever inspire every citizen,” the Lt Governor said in a post on X.

A suicide bomber crashed his explosive-laden vehicle into a bus ferrying Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel on February 14, 2019, killing 40 jawans.

Days later, India launched a retaliatory attack, which came to be known as the Balakot airstrike.