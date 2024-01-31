J-K LG pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi

Jammu, Jan 30 (PTI) Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday paid heartfelt tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary, and said his principles are shaping a new Jammu and Kashmir.

At an event, he also praised the annual "Shanti Yatra" organised by the Gandhi Global Family, Jammu and Kashmir. The annual yatra dedicated to spreading Gandhiji's ideals across the Union territory is inspiring and guiding people towards peace and unity, he said.

"Mahatma Gandhiji's principles are shaping a new Jammu and Kashmir, which has been a victim of violence and terrorism for more than three decades. Following the ideals of Bapu, the UT of Jammu and Kashmir is today creating its new identity as a land of peace, harmony and brotherhood," Sinha said.

Highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to Gandhian ideals, the lieutenant governor PM Modi is fulfilling Gandhiji's dream of self-reliant villages. PTI AB SMN