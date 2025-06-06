J-K LG, Railway Minister undertake rail journey from Katra to Srinagar

Katra (J-K), Jun 6 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw undertook a ride in Self-Propelled Inspection Car (SPIC) from Katra in Reasi district to Nowgam Station in Srinagar on Friday, an official said.

Sinha and Vaishnaw took the rail ride after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the much-awaited Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Link (USBRL) connecting Kashmir valley with the rest of the country.

The Lt Governor inspected all tunnels and bridges on the route and reviewed security and safety measures in place, an official spokesman said.

Sinha also interacted with pilots and railways officials and expressed his happiness and pride in Kashmir's all-weather railway connectivity with the rest of India. PTI TAS KSS KSS