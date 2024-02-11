J-K LG reassures STs of no change in their quota policy after addition of 4 new communities

Jammu, Feb 11 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha here on Sunday reassured the scheduled tribes of the Union Territory that there will be no change in their reservation policy after the addition of four new communities to the list. He termed as historic the passage of two Bills by the Parliament providing reservation to the other backward classes (OBCs) in local bodies and addition of four more communities -- Gadda Brahmin, Koli, Paddari Tribe and Pahari Ethnic group -- to the list of scheduled tribes (STs) in Jammu and Kashmir.

“It (the passage of Bills) is an important decision for the social and economic condition of the groups concerned. The historic step would provide reservation to the OBCs in panchayat and urban local bodies elections, while the long pending demand of four communities who were included in the ST list was fulfilled,” the LG Sinha said in a press conference.

He said there will be no impact on the 10 per cent reservation of the STs, including Gujjars and Bakerwals, who were included in the list decades ago.

“The Home Minister (Amit Shah) is on record having told the Parliament and public rallies in Rajouri (in Jammu) and Baramulla (north Kashmir) that the addition of the new communities will have no bearing on the reservation enjoyed by Gujjars, Bakerwals and other communities,” the Sinha said.

Asked about any initiative taken by his administration to counter any attempt by vested interests to mislead the public or disturb brotherhood by pitching Gujjars and Bakerwals against Paharis, he said, “No brotherhood is going to get disturbed in the Union Territory.

"Some people play politics and some are there to work for the benefit of the people. Both will continue and ultimately it is the truth which prevails," he said.