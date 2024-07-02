J-K LG reviews Muharram preparations, asks officials to address concerns of religious leaders

Srinagar, Jul 2 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting here to review arrangements for Muharram which begins this weekend, an official spokesperson said.

The LG directed Deputy Commissioners and Senior Superintendents of Police, and other officials concerned to hold meetings with eminent members of Shia community and religious leaders to address their issues at the earliest to facilitate the smooth observance of Muharram, the spokesman said.

The meeting, held at the Civil Secretariat here, was attended by Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, Director General of Police R R Swain, ADGP (Law and Order) Vijay Kumar, and other senior officers in the police and civil administration.

Sinha instructed the district administration to ensure improved road connectivity to the 'imam baras' during Muharram, uninterrupted power supply and drinking water facilities, proper cleanliness and sanitation measures particularly in and around 'imam baras', advance distribution of ration and other amenities as necessary.

He asked officials to inspect market areas regularly and ensuring the availability of essential commodities, the spokesperson said.

He also directed for making elaborate arrangements with regard to security, smooth traffic management and medical facilities at prominent religious places, the official said.

The DCs briefed the chair on the preparedness of their respective district administrations in view of the forthcoming Muharram, the spokesperson added. PTI SSB RPA