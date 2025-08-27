J-K LG reviews rescue, relief operations; ensures evacuation of people in flood-affected areas

Jammu, Aug 27 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday reviewed rescue and relief operations in flood-hit areas of Jammu region and directed officials to take every possible measure to ensure that people staying in low-lying flood-affected areas are safely evacuated.

The Lieutenant Governor lauded the efforts of the Army, Air Force, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), district administration, police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) for minimising the loss of precious lives by swiftly evacuating people to safe locations.

Sinha chaired a high-level meeting to review the rescue and relief operations and the preparedness of the Union Territory's administration and concerned central agencies, including the Army, Air Force, NDRF and CAPFs, to deal with the situation arising out of incessant rain and flash floods, a Raj Bhavan spokesperson said.

He asked officials to ensure the maintenance of all essential services such as power, healthcare, clean drinking water, ration and tele-connectivity. He said essential services disrupted in flood-affected areas must be restored on priority and natural-disaster-hit areas should have adequate stocks of essential supplies and medicines.

The Lieutenant Governor also directed the immediate restoration of roads and bridges on the National Highways, creation of alternate routes for traffic movement and preparedness of hospitals in case of an influx of patients with water-borne diseases.

He directed the Power Development Department (PDD) to work closely with NHPC Limited and Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) for the early restoration of power infrastructure. He also called upon the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to assist the PWD in restoring UT roads along with National Highways.

The Lieutenant Governor directed the Additional Chief Secretary, Jal Shakti, to ensure alternative arrangements for providing clean drinking water in waterlogged and flood-affected areas, especially in remote and hilly habitations, while restoring the regular water supply infrastructure.

He also directed the secretaries of Health, Public Works (R&B), Food and Civil Supplies, and Power Development Departments to remain stationed in Jammu division and reach out to flood-affected areas. He said no officer or employee will take leave or leave the station.

The Lieutenant Governor directed that non-essential government offices, schools and colleges must remain closed till further notice, and every district must ensure 24x7 functioning of control rooms to help individuals and households affected by the flooding.

He said emergency responders must be pre-positioned in vulnerable areas and other teams should be adequately equipped and ready to be deployed within hours in case of an emergency.

The Lieutenant Governor is reviewing the situation around the clock and is in touch with UT and central agency officials concerned.

Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary, Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C), Northern Command, Santosh Yadav, Chairman NHAI Nalin Prabhat, DGP; Lt Gen Prashant Srivastava, GOC 15 Corps, Shaleen Kabra, Additional Chief Secretary, Jal Shakti, Dr Mandeep Bhandari, Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor, besides senior officials of the administration and various security agencies attended the meeting. PTI AB KSS KSS