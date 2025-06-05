J-K LG reviews security arrangements for Prime Minister Modi's public rally in Katra

Katra/Jammu Jun 5 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday inspected arrangements for a public rally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Katra.

A multi-tier security setup has been put in place for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Jammu and Kashmir on Friday to inaugurate the much-awaited Kashmir rail link and inaugurate multiple development projects worth over Rs 46,000 crore in Katra, officials said.

This will be the prime minister's first visit to the Union Territory post Operation Sindoor launched by the Indian Armed Forces in retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 persons, mostly tourists, dead on April 22.

The governor reviewed the preparations to ensure the smooth conduct of the event and directed the officials for strict security, safety measures and seamless coordination among all departments, Rajbhawan spokesperson said.

The prime minister will dedicate the iconic Chenab bridge, the tallest railway bridge in the world, the country's first cable-stayed Anji rail bridge and the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link project to the nation, he said.

"Dedication of Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link to the nation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a historic leap for Jammu Kashmir union territory", he said He said that J-K is stronger, prosperous than ever and witnessed unprecedented growth under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Inauguration and foundation stone laying of key infrastructure projects are examples of his commitment to J-K to ensure speedy and inclusive development," Sinha said. Sinha observed that the much-awaited inauguration of the Chenab and Anji Rail Bridge and flagging-off of the Vande Bharat trains by the prime minister will mark a historic moment for the nation and it will shape the future of J-K UT and the future of its citizens.