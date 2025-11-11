J-K LG reviews security, operational preparedness

Srinagar, Nov 11 (PTI) Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday reviewed the security situation and operational preparedness at a high-level meeting here. "Chaired a high-level security review meeting in Srinagar, earlier today," Sinha said in a post on X. The meeting comes in the backdrop of a car blast outside the Red Fort Metro station in Delhi and the recent recovery of explosives and arms from a terror module of Jaish-e-Mohammad and Ansar Ghazwatul Hind. The meeting was attended by the Secretary, Home Department, Chandrakar Bharti, Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat, Special DGP S J M Gillani, ADGP CID NItish Kumar and IGP Kashmir Zone V K Birdi. PTI MIJ MPL MPL