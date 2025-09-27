J-K LG says ending terrorism is people's responsibility, praises security forces

Srinagar, Sep 27 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said while the government and the security forces are doing their job, ending terrorism is the responsibility of the people of the Union territory as well.

Speaking at an event here, Sinha said terrorism has been greatly reduced across the country and is limited to very few areas now.

"Terrorism has been reduced in other parts of the country. North-East is largely terror-free now. The left-wing extremism or Naxalism is now confined to a few districts and I am sure it will be wiped out from the country in the next few months," he said.

The lieutenant governor said few areas in Karnataka, Kerala and especially Jammu and Kashmir have been affected by terrorism for a long time now, and it is imperative that terror should be wiped out.

"It is the biggest hurdle to development and creating employment opportunities. Security forces and the administration are doing their job, but the people of Jammu and Kashmir also have a responsibility," he said.

He further said that the people should not indulge in anything that could lead to rise in such activities either intentionally or unintentionally. That causes a lot of problems, he added.

Asserting that the situation has improved a lot in the Union territory, Sinha said street violence and stone pelting have become a thing of past now.

"Schools, colleges and business are functioning like the other parts of the country. No top commander of any major terror outfit is alive now. There has only been a single local recruitment into terror ranks so far this year," he said.

Referring to Pakistan's support to terror activities, the lieutenant governor said while there are several parameters on which success has been achieved, "unfortunately we have a neighbour who is always up to some mischief".

"Rather than focussing on building the country after the partition, Pakistan attacked the country, it attacked Jammu and Kashmir right after the partition. They fought four direct wars and lost. They have understood that they cannot win a direct war with India," he asserted.

So, they are indulging in proxy war by radicalising people, he said. Pointing out to the human cost of the violence, Sinha said over 40,000 people have lost their lives to terrorism.

"How long will this continue? While it is the duty of the government and the forces to stop this, it is the responsibility of the people as well. So, the people should come forward to stop this," he added.

Without naming anyone, he said some people make statements similar to the terror outfit 'The Resistance Front (TRF)'. "When narratives are created like this, it causes huge damages. If the same thing is being said in the TRF's social media post that we say in our statements, then it surely is dangerous," he added.

Meanwhile, at a separate event, Sinha called upon citizens to support the police force and army personnel in the fight against terrorism and separatism. He said the security forces have been given a free hand to crush terror networks.

"The ecosystem of separatist elements is now breathing its last. Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and all security agencies have been given free hand to decisively crush the terrorists and their sympathisers," he said.

Sinha was speaking at the award ceremony, 'Pride of Jammu and Kashmir', organised by a private media group. The award honoured stalwarts and champions of the Union territory who shaped the region's development and always stood as pillars of hope in times of disaster.

The lieutenant governor felicitated the Army, NDRF, SDRF, Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel, NGOs and civil administration officials for their exceptional and selfless service during the recent natural catastrophe in the Union territory.

He said the initiative will motivate citizens to actively engage in community development.

The lieutenant governor said the Government of India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is firmly committed to speedily revive Jammu and Kashmir's development momentum and resuming normal life. PTI SSB OZ OZ