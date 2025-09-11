J-K LG says new criminal laws reflect India's collective vision of justice

Srinagar, Sep 11 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha on Thursday said the three new criminal laws have transformed the criminal justice system, making it victim-centric and more justice-oriented.

Speaking after inaugurating an exhibition on 'New Criminal Laws' organised by the Economic Offences Wing of the state police at J-K Police Public School at Bemina, he also said the new laws reflect India's collective vision of justice.

"After almost 150 years, India's criminal justice system underwent a significant overhaul on July 1, 2024. The 'Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita', 'Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita', and 'Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam' were implemented nationwide to replace colonial-era laws, making the legal system more transparent and efficient," he said.

"The three new criminal laws have completely transformed our criminal justice system, making it victim-centric and more justice-oriented rather than punitive," he said.

"For the first time since independence, terrorism has been defined within the criminal justice system. The new criminal laws will strengthen the country's policy of zero tolerance against terrorism," he said.

Sinha commended the initiative of the Economic Offences Wing to raise awareness and educate students, parents and the general public.