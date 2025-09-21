J-K LG seeks business support to boost UT's industrialisation

Srinagar, Sep 21 (PTI) Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has said the industrial ecosystem of the country should come forward and support the rapid industrialisation of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Big companies, corporate houses and MSMEs of the country must take a pledge that the industrial development of Jammu and Kashmir will be their personal responsibility," he said while interacting with the industry leaders at the 4th CII Northern Regional Council Meeting here on Saturday.

Sinha said the country's top industrial houses should invest in J-K, keeping in mind that it is their collective responsibility to ensure the complete integration and inclusive development of the Union territory.

The LG also emphasised the need for a focused approach to enhance productivity and export of MSMEs and foster an innovation economy.

He observed that the next generation reforms will greatly benefit MSMEs and handicrafts units and build a self-reliant India.

Sinha also highlighted the need for private investment in research and development, with special focus on defence, space, agriculture and manufacturing sectors. PTI SSB AMJ DV DV